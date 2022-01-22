Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Jan, 2022. 10:36 am

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby girl, Sources

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly welcome a baby girl

The huge fan base of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has every reason to be overjoyed. After all, the power couple has only recently begun their new journey as parents.

Priyanka and Nick announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy on social media. While they did not reveal the gender of the child, there has been conjecture as to whether Priyanka-child Nick’s is a boy or a girl.

However, as per a report published in US Weekly, it is suggested that the power couple has welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy.

Nick and Priyanka’s friends, according to the publication, are ecstatic as the new parents enjoy this new phase. Nick and Priyanka are also said to want to have “at least two children” in the future.

