Priyanka Chopra beau Nick Jonas welcomes New Year with a kiss

In the United States, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas held an intimate New Year’s Eve celebration. Nick gave fans a sneak peek into their New Year with a lovely photo of the two of them and a message.

Taking to her Instagram account, Nick shared a picture of him kissing Priyanka, He wrote, “My forever New Years kiss.” The picture shows the two of them twinning in white – Nick in a net shirt and Priyanka in a silk dress, as they kiss amid the New Year celebrations.

When it comes to laid-back fashionistas, Priyanka Chopra is at the top of the list. The diva is a fashion icon, and her style is exquisite, as seen by her numerous appearances throughout the years. PeeCee appears to be all set to usher in 2022 with a wide grin on her face, taking a minute to bid farewell to the year that has passed.