Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:06 pm

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sharing quality time with their munchkin

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had shared the joyous news on Instagram on Friday night that she and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

The actress further asked for privacy during ‘this special time’ to emphasize her family. This is Priyanka and Nick’s first child. The couple got hitched in 2018.

She took Instagram to post her happy news tagging Nick, Priyanka wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have not been spotted on Instagram or Twitter since January 21, despite the fact that Priyanka is an active social media user.

Fans believe Priyanka and the Find You singer is taking a break from social media to spend more time with their child.

17 mins ago
Watch BTS members dances to Samantha’s Oo Antava in an edit

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen grooving to Indian...
23 mins ago
Netizens compare Parizaad to ‘Danish' from Meray Paas Tum Ho

The most-watched drama of Pakistan, 'Parizaad', has become the talk of the...
32 mins ago
Fans slams broadcasters for revealing face of Anushka Sharma's daughter

Fans of Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, are furious with...
44 mins ago
Gehraiyaan first song ‘Doobey’ is out now!

The first song from Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya...
46 mins ago
Exam results of Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, and 6 more Bollywood Celebrities will SHOCK You!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 1 examination results for...
60 mins ago
Anushka Sharma break silence on Vamika’s pictures going viral

Anushka Sharma finally speaks out about Vamika's viral photos: Anushka took to...

