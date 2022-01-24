Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sharing quality time with their munchkin

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had shared the joyous news on Instagram on Friday night that she and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

The actress further asked for privacy during ‘this special time’ to emphasize her family. This is Priyanka and Nick’s first child. The couple got hitched in 2018.

She took Instagram to post her happy news tagging Nick, Priyanka wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have not been spotted on Instagram or Twitter since January 21, despite the fact that Priyanka is an active social media user.

Fans believe Priyanka and the Find You singer is taking a break from social media to spend more time with their child.