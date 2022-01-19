Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 03:05 pm

Priyanka Chopra talks about her plunge to Hollywood in a recent Interview

Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World, is perhaps India’s biggest name in Hollywood. Owing to her unwavering dedication to the craft and relentless hard work.

Chopra, who made her Hollywood debut with a life-changing role in Quantico, admitted in an interview that her journey hasn’t been easy. In fact, breaking into the estimated $32.5 billion sectors has been a problem for her – both when she initially started and now.

She was an award-winning actress in India, and the idea of traversing continents had never occurred to her. Even though she wasn’t looking to work in America, her manager Anjula Acharia suggested she pursue a career in music. Chopra laughed at the suggestion.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra reflects back to her 2014 film Mary Kom

On the other hand, soon signed a record deal with Universal Music Group. The audience then watched the star collaborating with Pitbull on singles and will. i.am.

She went on to sign the crime drama Quantico, which was her first major endeavor in the West. It was indeed quite a win for the actress and an opening for future Bollywood stars as well.

With her own production studio, she’s now looking to produce more series with a largely South Asian theme, as well as ones based on women. Diving into the production side of things Peecee showed a moment of weakness, stating that she is afraid of making any mistakes.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra says she was embarrassed at Aitraaz screening

Chopra is all about difficulties when it comes to choosing her roles. However, she does not want her work to be her distinguishing characteristic. The year 2022 will be different, there will be a lot of change, the actress concluded.

 

 

Read More

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone plans to do her own stunts in the film Pathan

Deepika Padukone is no stranger to undertaking her own stunts in films....
19 hours ago
Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan to share the screen once again as reported by Ahsan on his Instagram

Ahsan Khan and Saba Qamar are a duo we didn't realize we...
20 hours ago
Kubra Khan looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest photoshoot

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan sprinkled some shine in a lehenga set recently,...
20 hours ago
Sarah Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

Sarah Khan, the adorable and talented showbiz star who is currently enjoying...
21 hours ago
Oscar Isaac; latest superhero in Marvel's Moon Knight series.

Marvel Studios is gearing up for a new year with a new...
21 hours ago
Entertainment Industry overjoyed on passing of the royalities act; thanks Senator Faisal Javed Khan

Over the last year or two, Pakistani celebrities have banded together to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

microsoft
4 mins ago
Microsoft to buy gaming giant Activision Blizzard for $69 billion

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft on Tuesday announced a landmark $69 billion deal to...
Yasir Nawaz makes shocking revelations regarding Alizeh Shah and Mathira
10 mins ago
Yasir Nawaz makes shocking revelations regarding Alizeh Shah & Mathira

Yasir Nawaz, a director and actor, has made some honest revelations and...
china trade
12 mins ago
China’s Yunnan sees foreign trade up 16.8% in 2021

KUNMING: Foreign trade in southwest China’s Yunnan Province registered a 16.8-per cent...
nadal
13 mins ago
Rafael Nadal reaches round three at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal needed five match points before putting away tenacious German qualifier...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600