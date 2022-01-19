Priyanka Chopra talks about her plunge to Hollywood in a recent Interview

Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World, is perhaps India’s biggest name in Hollywood. Owing to her unwavering dedication to the craft and relentless hard work.

Chopra, who made her Hollywood debut with a life-changing role in Quantico, admitted in an interview that her journey hasn’t been easy. In fact, breaking into the estimated $32.5 billion sectors has been a problem for her – both when she initially started and now.

She was an award-winning actress in India, and the idea of traversing continents had never occurred to her. Even though she wasn’t looking to work in America, her manager Anjula Acharia suggested she pursue a career in music. Chopra laughed at the suggestion.

On the other hand, soon signed a record deal with Universal Music Group. The audience then watched the star collaborating with Pitbull on singles and will. i.am.

She went on to sign the crime drama Quantico, which was her first major endeavor in the West. It was indeed quite a win for the actress and an opening for future Bollywood stars as well.

With her own production studio, she’s now looking to produce more series with a largely South Asian theme, as well as ones based on women. Diving into the production side of things Peecee showed a moment of weakness, stating that she is afraid of making any mistakes.

Chopra is all about difficulties when it comes to choosing her roles. However, she does not want her work to be her distinguishing characteristic. The year 2022 will be different, there will be a lot of change, the actress concluded.