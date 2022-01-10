Ranbir Kapoor says his ex-girlfriend used to destroy his awards after fights

Ranbir Kapoor once said that when he and his partner got into a disagreement, she would shatter his trophies. Alia Bhatt is the woman he is now dating. He had dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past.

Ranbir commented on winning back-to-back Filmfare Awards and how it was an “amazing time” for him in a 2017 interview. In 2011, he was honored with the critics’ choice and popular category awards for Rockstar.

“Your ex-girlfriends always tell me, ‘Look at the amount of awards he has got and look at us’,” Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai said. Ranbir then revealed, “There has been a girlfriend of mine, every time we used to have a fight, she used to break an award.” He added with a laugh, “I used to go, ‘Arre, woh Filmfare haath mat lagana (don’t touch my Filmfare Award).’”

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for quite some time. They just returned from a trip to Kenya to ring in the New Year. On Instagram, she posted photos from their trip and captioned, “Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe… smile… Be simple and love more!!!!! Happy New Year.” In another post, she turned muse for him and wrote, “Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills.”