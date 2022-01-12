Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 05:34 pm

Ranveer Singh desires to get lost in wife Deepika’s hair, see reaction!

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh desires to get lost in wife Deepika’s hair

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are known for their social media Affection, and fans were treated to a glimpse of it on Wednesday. She posted a photo of her ‘failed’ hair flip on Instagram, and her husband Ranveer reacted to it.

The actress, Deepika Padukone laughed out loud at the outcome of her own attempt while making a confession in her new post, “Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably! #hairflip #epicfail.”

Read more. Throwback when Ranveer Singh was trolled for his double ponytail

She added a bunch of ROFL emojis to her post along with a photo of herself posing with unkempt hair that covered half her face.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Ranveer slid into the comments section and posted a filmy remark: “Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon (Wish to be lost in your hair).” Ranveer also added the kiss patch icons to his comment, along with a bunch of red hearts.

Read More

2 hours ago
Gal Gadot to produce and star in Alfred Hitchcock's To Catch a Thief remake

Gal Gadot will feature in To Catch A Thief, a new version...
2 hours ago
Osman Khalid Butt calls out ad agencies for normalizing cheating in marriages

Actor Osman Khalid Butt recently raised a question concerning the mobile advertisements...
2 hours ago
Shehnaaz Gill Shares Gorgeous Photos From New PhotoShoot With Dabboo Ratnani

Shehnaaz Gill's admirers are overjoyed when she shared a snapshot from her...
2 hours ago
Actress Zubab Rana looks ravishing in latest clicks

Pakistan's rising star Zubab Rana looks ravishing in recent pictures wearing a...
2 hours ago
Sunny Leone chilling with sharks in Maldives Beach, hails 'free safe wildlife'. Watch Video

Sunny Leone, who is currently on holiday in the Maldives, released a...
2 hours ago
Shehnaaz Gill drops pictures in a glamorous mini dress; take a look!

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to immense recognition after his memorable journey...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Fed’s Powell
10 seconds ago
Fed’s Powell pledges to fight inflation in second term

WASHINGTON: The pressures pushing prices to multi-decade highs are likely to last...
lipstick
8 mins ago
Watch: Little girl puts lipstick on her IPS dad goes viral

This clip, in which a young girl pretends to be a makeup...
China’s inflation
8 mins ago
China’s inflation eases in December, providing opportunity for rate cuts

BEIJING: Inflation in China eased in December thanks to falling food and...
china
18 mins ago
China’s agriculture, related industries take up 16.47% of economy in 2020

BEIJING: The added value of China’s agriculture and related industries accounted for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600