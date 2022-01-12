Ranveer Singh desires to get lost in wife Deepika’s hair, see reaction!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are known for their social media Affection, and fans were treated to a glimpse of it on Wednesday. She posted a photo of her ‘failed’ hair flip on Instagram, and her husband Ranveer reacted to it.

The actress, Deepika Padukone laughed out loud at the outcome of her own attempt while making a confession in her new post, “Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably! #hairflip #epicfail.”

She added a bunch of ROFL emojis to her post along with a photo of herself posing with unkempt hair that covered half her face.

Ranveer slid into the comments section and posted a filmy remark: “Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon (Wish to be lost in your hair).” Ranveer also added the kiss patch icons to his comment, along with a bunch of red hearts.