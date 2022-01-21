Ranveer Singh gives a shout out to her ‘baby girl’ Deepika

Ranveer Singh has responded to Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan trailer, which was released on Thursday. The actor described it as “moody, sexy, and intense,” as well as expressing gratitude for his “baby girl.”

Sharing a Gehraiyaan still of Deepika on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, “Moody, sexy and intense!!! (fire icons) Domestic noir? Sign me up! All the favs @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa Naseer the Legend! and my baby girl looking like a Fazillion buxxx (tongue out icons) @deepikapadukone, produced by the sexiest of them all @karanjohar (wink emoji).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Deepika ‘liked’ the post, along with many others like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Neha Dhupia. Ananya Panday reacted to Ranveer’s post, “You’re the fave.” Dhairya Karwa, who plays Deepika’s boyfriend in the film, also commented.