21st Jan, 2022. 10:29 am

Remo D’souza’s brother-in-law commits suicide at 48

Remo D’souza’s brother-in-law commits suicide

Jason Watkins, the brother-in-law of choreographer-director Remo D’Souza, committed suicide at his Yamuna Nagar apartment in Andheri on Thursday, police said, according to news agency ANI. In this case, a case has been filed, and further investigation is proceeding.

“Choreographer and director Remo D’souza’s 48-year-old brother-in-law, Jason Savio Watkins, died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. His body has been sent to Cooper hospital for a post mortem. A case has been registered; further investigation underway,” said Mumbai Police.

According to a senior cop, at 12 p.m., the police received a phone call reporting that a person had committed suicide inside flat no. 302 of Yamuna Nagar in Andheri. Jason Watkins, Remo’s brother-in-law, was identified by the Oshiwara police. He was 48 years old at the time.

The cops brought him to Cooper Hospital, where the physicians proclaimed him dead as soon as they arrived. Desmond, his 74-year-old father, his sister Lizelle, and her husband Remo are all giving testimonies to the police.

The police have registered a case under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is underway.

