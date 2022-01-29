Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 01:14 pm

Salman Khan’s ‘Dance With Me’ garnered thousands of views in no time

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 01:14 pm

Salman Khan’s Come Dance With Me is out now and in no time thousands of his fans showered love on the video song.

The actor could be heard humming the hook while dancing in the video.

Read more: Salman Khan’s new song Dance With Me, reminds viewer of Dhinchak Pooja

A number of his family members, friends and fraternity members were also spotted dancing with the star in the song.

Hum Sang Nachle is a composition by Sajid from the Sajid wajid duo.

The songs with in few mins of its release has garnered views in thousands and the numbers are growing rapidly.

Read More

11 hours ago
Hareem Shah's Latest Swimming Videos Goes VIral

Hareem Shah, a TikTok celebrity, appears to have an insatiable need to...
12 hours ago
Flashback: Alizeh Shah's dance moves on Dilbar song goes viral

The video of actress Alizeh Shah in which she can be seen...
13 hours ago
Netflix must face 'Queen's Gambit' lawsuit, US judge rules

 A Georgian former chess world champion's $5-million lawsuit against Netflix will go...
14 hours ago
Megan Fox shows off her engagement ring with glam

Megan Fox, an American actress, and model, never misses an opportunity to...
14 hours ago
Ex-officer makes shocking revelations about Prince Andrew

Another former royal staff worker has revealed details about Prince Andrew's personality...
15 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra said she has become a calmer person after marrying Nick

Priyanka Chopra claimed that since Nick Jonas entered her life, she has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

india covid
5 mins ago
India records 235,532 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 40,858,241 on Saturday as...
new zealand covid
10 mins ago
New Zealand reports 97 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 97 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
West criticised China over Uyghurs but remained silent on Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM Imran
13 mins ago
West criticised China over Uyghurs but remained silent on Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the West had criticized China's...
LCCI
17 mins ago
LCCI organises seminar for economic warfare awarness

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar have stressed the need of devising a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600