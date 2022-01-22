Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 11:48 am

Salman Khan, Pragya’s ‘Main Chala’ music video is out now!

Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s new music video is out now

Main Chala, a new song video starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal, has just been released online. Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur are also featured as singers.

Pragya runs up to Salman, who is holding the reins of a horse. Pragya puts her arms around Salman and the two begin strolling hand in hand. Visuals of Guru and Iulia singing are interwoven throughout.

With the hills in the background and a river flowing next to them, Salman and Pragya gaze lovingly at each other.

Check out here!

On Thursday, Salman shared a cryptic Instagram post about the content he puts out on social media. “I have to post commercials and trailers etc… apne hi brands hain na (they are my own brands after all),” he wrote. “Samjhe kya? Sab sunn raha hoon (Did you get it? I hear everything), I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser (One post today and one teaser tomorrow),” he added.

