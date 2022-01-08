Sana Khan gets emotional after performing Umrah

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who left the industry after getting married to her husband Anas Saiyad earlier left for Umrah with her husband.

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who left the industry after getting married to her husband Anas Saiyad earlier left for Umrah with her husband. now Sana Khan is overcome with emotion on her recent trip to Saudi Arabia.

Sana Khan traveled to Umrah with her spouse Anas Saiyad, afterward tweeted out a general message to her fans, asking them to be more appreciative.

“Today is my last Maghrib namaz at the Roza-e-Mubarak. When you think about it, Allah gives us so much, we can never thank him enough.” begins Sana. “Even after we don’t thank him enough, he keeps us showering with his blessings,” says the former actor.

She added, “And we are very ungrateful. When people give us things, we thank them so much. But when Allah gives us so much, even after we do many things to disappoint him, we do not thank him as much.”

Sana stopped her acting career in 2022 to embark on a religious adventure. She later married Anas Sayed in order to follow Allah’s path.