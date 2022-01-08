Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 06:50 pm

Sana Khan gets emotional after performing Umrah

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who left the industry after getting married to her husband Anas Saiyad earlier left for Umrah with her husband.

Sana Khan

Sana Khan tears up as she shared a video

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who left the industry after getting married to her husband Anas Saiyad earlier left for Umrah with her husband. now Sana Khan is overcome with emotion on her recent trip to Saudi Arabia.

Sana Khan traveled to Umrah with her spouse Anas Saiyad, afterward tweeted out a general message to her fans, asking them to be more appreciative.

“Today is my last Maghrib namaz at the Roza-e-Mubarak. When you think about it, Allah gives us so much, we can never thank him enough.” begins Sana. “Even after we don’t thank him enough, he keeps us showering with his blessings,” says the former actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SANA KHAN (@sana.anas_khan)

She added, “And we are very ungrateful. When people give us things, we thank them so much. But when Allah gives us so much, even after we do many things to disappoint him, we do not thank him as much.”

Sana stopped her acting career in 2022 to embark on a religious adventure. She later married Anas Sayed in order to follow Allah’s path.

Read More

36 mins ago
Rooney Mara to star as Audrey Hepburn in the biopic 'Hollywood Icon'

The biopic of Audrey Hepburn's "Hollywood Icon," will be directed by Oscar-nominated...
36 mins ago
Sridevi's husband shares a cute throwback picture, reveals their common trait

Boney Kapoor isn't as active on social media as some of the...
47 mins ago
Sukesh Chandrasekhar Kisses Jacqueline Fernandez LEAKED Pictures

Since her name was linked to a money laundering case worth $200...
49 mins ago
Nia Sharma recalls not getting paid for work, ‘treated like a mule’

While working in the television industry, Nia Sharma claims she was "taken...
51 mins ago
Zara Noor Abbas shows her fashion sense with an amazing fusion styled sari

We knew Zara had the best fusion statements ever. But she knocked...
1 hour ago
Asad Mumtaz Malik relives his struggle of playing Guru in Parizaad

Asad Mumtaz Malik, who made his acting debut in Parizaad as Guru,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hrithik Roshan photo
2 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan has a big surprise stored for his fans on his birthday

Hrithik Roshan has a big surprise stored for his fans on his birthday....
OnePlus Nord 2
8 mins ago
OnePlus Nord 2 price in Pakistan and Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the OnePlus Nord 2...
Ben Affleck
15 mins ago
Ben Affleck reveals he won’t be playing Batman any longer after The Flash

There was a lot of excitement when Ben Affleck has introduced as...
Murre Live Updates
25 mins ago
Murree Live Updates: 21 people died as government calls Pakistan Army to rescue tourists

Murree Live Updates: At least 21 people died in an enormous traffic...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600