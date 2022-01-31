Sara Ali Khan enjoys Icy Breeze with handsome brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan, the Love Aaj Kal actress, has been taking over social media with her gorgeous photos of her time in the valley enjoying the snowfall with her loved ones.

Sara published a photo of herself riding a snowmobile with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram. In another photo, siblings were seen seated in a vehicle and posing for the camera with a lot of swag.

The other pics in the post feature Sara enjoying skiing and posed in the snow. It was evident that she had the time of her life in the valley. Sara captioned the post as, “Icy breeze, Time to freeze, Iggy Potter I always tease, Stalking him to smile and say cheese, But I’m polite I always say please, So it’s all good, we at ease”.