Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 10:19 pm

Sara Ali Khan enjoys makeup during shoot, Vicky Kaushal teases

Sara Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal teases Sara as she posted a picture

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are preparing to work together for the first time in Laxmi Utekar’s untitled project. Since the filming began in Indore, the duo has been providing behind-the-scenes photos and videos to their fans.

Sara Ali Khan has a huge Instagram following and isn’t afraid to share a glimpse of her daily life with her friends and family.

The 26-year-old actress turned to Instagram on Monday to share a story from Maheshwar’s Narmada Riverbank. Vicky’s reaction to the video, however, drew the attention of the internet.

Check out!

Sara in Maheshwar Photo

Sara’s film shows a great view from the Narmada Riverbank, where Sara was sipping coffee and enjoying her beauty session, while Vicky was also sipping coffee.

Vickcy in Maheswar Photo

Vicky ridiculed Atrangi Re actress for her never-ending beauty appointments and tweeted the video on his ‘gramme as soon as she shared the post. He wrote, “Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Sara ka yahi kaam rahega” (As long as there are sun and moon, Sara will keep doing it).

