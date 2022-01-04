Sarah Ali Khan shares her love for her mother in an interview

People believe that after marriage the woman has to leave her home and live with her husband. But, not Sarah Ali Khan.

Before reuniting with anyone in the future, the Bollywood actress set some ground rules for herself and her family.

Sarah Ali Khan is incredibly close to her mother, Amrita Singh. So much so that she cannot imagine a life without her love and support.

“I’ll even get married to someone who can move in and live with my mum,” the Coolie No. 1 actress stated in an interview on her relationship with her mother. “I’m not going to abandon her.”

“I can’t even come to an interview without matching my bangles to my attire with the help of my mum,” the actress continued. ‘Please add green bangles to your hand because you have a chalak (hint) of green in that area of your dupatta,’ my mother says before I leave for an interview.

Her mother provides a safe haven for the actress. “I’m not strong enough to flee from my mum.” She is the home I must return to every day, no matter where or when I run away.”

Sarah Ali Khan is the child of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, who divorced many years ago.

It was difficult for Sarah to see her father marry another woman, but she never complained and continued to live a happy life swinging between her mother and father.