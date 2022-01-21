Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Jan, 2022.

Shah Rukh Khan trends on Twitter ‘We miss you Srk’ amid his absence

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is trending on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the ‘King of Bollywood’ for a reason, with an army of fans and loved ones. His cinematic presence enchants the audience, and his romantic flair entices the ladies.

The Badshah, on the other hand, has been absent from the glamour world for quite some time. His most recent film, Zero, was released in 2018, and since his son Aryan Khan’s incarceration last year, he has not connected with his fans on Twitter.

On Thursday evening, his fans expressed their feelings on social media and trended ‘We Miss You SRK’.

SRK’s son Aryan Khan got arrested in drugs on cruise case in Mumbai last year.

