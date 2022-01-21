Shah Rukh Khan trends on Twitter ‘We miss you Srk’ amid his absence

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the ‘King of Bollywood’ for a reason, with an army of fans and loved ones. His cinematic presence enchants the audience, and his romantic flair entices the ladies.

The Badshah, on the other hand, has been absent from the glamour world for quite some time. His most recent film, Zero, was released in 2018, and since his son Aryan Khan’s incarceration last year, he has not connected with his fans on Twitter.

On Thursday evening, his fans expressed their feelings on social media and trended ‘We Miss You SRK’.

We respect your decision.

We respect your privacy.

We trust you.

We are waiting for you.

We are missing you.

We love you @iamsrk.#WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/F1qKzjYbUT — M. (@moodydamsel_) January 20, 2022

It has been 4 months #WeMissYouSRK hope he will be back soon ♥ pic.twitter.com/Q6U9cYSGMP — Sleeping Beauty🦋 (@EmraanHZainab) January 20, 2022

We believe in you and will respect your every decision but please come back asap, BOLLYWOOD isn’t BOLLYWOOD without you. WE MISS YOU @iamsrk 🥺#WeMissYouSRK #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1YDywSF3Xy — Troll SRK Haters (@trollsrkhaters5) January 20, 2022

It’s been 3 years since his last film

&

For almost 4 months, SRK is not active on social media, neither did he tweet on his birthday nor did he tweet for his fans on the new year. We his fans are missing him a lot. #WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/Dam8HNVfBn — योगी (SRKIAN)🚩💥 (@Asliy0gi) January 20, 2022

Mom : why are you sad? What happend?

Me : Nothing ! Just missing Shah Rukh Khan. #WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/3ioZMyAdMs — maha (@MahaSRK1__) January 20, 2022

SRK’s son Aryan Khan got arrested in drugs on cruise case in Mumbai last year.