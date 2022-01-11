Shahid Kapoor calls Ananya Pandey ‘poser’ as she drops pictures

Ananya Panday, an actor, shared photos of herself on Instagram on Tuesday. Shahid Kapoor, an actor, reacted to the photos by calling her a “poser.”

While sharing the pictures Ananya captioned it, “Hatters gonna hat.” In the picture, Ananya was seen wearing a blue hat while chilling near a beach.

Earlier, Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter are speculated to be the new couple of tinsel towns. The celeb couple celebrated the New Year together.

The sources near to the couple have confirmed that the duo is in a serious relationship, but they planned on keeping their dating life private.

Ananya and Ishaan have been alleged dating for a long time, but they have kept their relationship very quiet and low-profile.