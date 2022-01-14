Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 04:10 pm

Shahid Kapoor unveils wife Mira Rajput’s first love

Shahid pokes fun at Mira in latest post. Image: Instagram

Actor Shahid Kapoor is ok being the second love of his wife Mira Rajput’s life.

Shahid and Mira have been relishing the winter nowadays and the star took the chance to secretly film Mira.

Read more: Shahid Kapoor calls Ananya Pandey ‘poser’ as she drops pictures

The video showed the Kabir Singh star kissing his wife without letting her know as Mira seems quite busy with her mobile phone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

“Her first love is what she is staring at. But I’m ok being her second love also. . What to do. . Love is like that only ..”, he captioned the post.

The Jersy star poked fun at his wife who was seemingly ignoring Shahid and was enjoying her time on the gadget.

Read more: Shahid Kapoor drops a stunning picture, wife called him ‘Selfie Queen’

Mira was quick to respond on the post, “Nah you are my first love” and dropped three hearts for her actor husband.

The happy couple keeps poking fun at each other and shares that on social media to treat their fans as well.

Read More

8 mins ago
Minna Tariq says qubool hai dolled up in a beautiful bridal lehanga

Veteran actress Rubina Ashraf has been quite busy with her daughter Minna...
8 mins ago
Kanye West lost it; punches fan brutally for asking for an autograph

Kanye West is in hot water after punching a man in Los...
16 mins ago
Britney Spear's family drama continues with a new member Jamie Lynn Spears, her younger sister

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears' younger sister, has slammed the pop star's...
20 mins ago
Malaika Arora dispels breakup speculations with Arjun in a cryptic note

Amidst the breakup rumours doing rounds online, after beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika...
27 mins ago
Court Rejected Meesha Shafi's plea for dispensation of attendance

A Lahore district court has refused Meesha Shafi's motion for "dispensation of...
38 mins ago
Aima Baig earns support by netizens after she calls out fan for obscene gesture

Pakistan's singing sensation Aima Baig, who is reportedly pairing up with Atif...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
BTS star V’s song ‘Christmas Tree’ breaks record after worldwide release

BTS singer V's song Christmas Tree has been making records ever since...
5 mins ago
Britney Spears responds to her sister Jamie Lynn’s interview

Amid all the brouhaha caused by singer Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn...
Omicron Variant
6 mins ago
Israel adds 40,430 new COVID-19 cases, tally tops 1.7 mln

JERUSALEM - Israel on Friday reported 40,430 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the...
Farhan Akhtar
7 mins ago
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot on February 21

In the Hindi film industry, love is in the air. While the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600