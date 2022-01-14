Shahid Kapoor unveils wife Mira Rajput’s first love

Actor Shahid Kapoor is ok being the second love of his wife Mira Rajput’s life.

Shahid and Mira have been relishing the winter nowadays and the star took the chance to secretly film Mira.

The video showed the Kabir Singh star kissing his wife without letting her know as Mira seems quite busy with her mobile phone.

“Her first love is what she is staring at. But I’m ok being her second love also. . What to do. . Love is like that only ..”, he captioned the post.

The Jersy star poked fun at his wife who was seemingly ignoring Shahid and was enjoying her time on the gadget.

Mira was quick to respond on the post, “Nah you are my first love” and dropped three hearts for her actor husband.

The happy couple keeps poking fun at each other and shares that on social media to treat their fans as well.