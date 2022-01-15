Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her abs in a sun-kissed photo, dad reacts

Shanaya Kapoor appears to be in need of some sunshine. On Saturday morning, the 22-year-old took to Instagram to share photos of herself enjoying the sun.

Several of Shanaya Kapoor the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor’s friends and relatives praised the photos, praising her toned physique in a particular picture.

Shanaya wears a crop top and denim shorts while striking various postures next to a wooden post in the photos she shared on Instagram, “Can we bring back the sun please? It’s kinda cold,” she captioned the post with several emojis.

The picture saw several fan reactions but the most striking one was from Shanaya’s dad, actor Sanjay Kapoor, who praised her fitness. “Those abs,” he commented with loves-truck emojis. Shanaya’s BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan also reacted to the album. “Damn brotha,” wrote Ananya while Suhana commented, “Wow love you”.