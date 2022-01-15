Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 07:38 pm

Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her abs in a sun-kissed photo, dad reacts

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her abs in a sun-kissed photo

Shanaya Kapoor appears to be in need of some sunshine. On Saturday morning, the 22-year-old took to Instagram to share photos of herself enjoying the sun.

Several of Shanaya Kapoor the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor’s friends and relatives praised the photos, praising her toned physique in a particular picture.

Shanaya wears a crop top and denim shorts while striking various postures next to a wooden post in the photos she shared on Instagram, “Can we bring back the sun please? It’s kinda cold,” she captioned the post with several emojis.

The picture saw several fan reactions but the most striking one was from Shanaya’s dad, actor Sanjay Kapoor, who praised her fitness. “Those abs,” he commented with loves-truck emojis. Shanaya’s BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan also reacted to the album. “Damn brotha,” wrote Ananya while Suhana commented, “Wow love you”.

Read More

19 mins ago
Kylie Jenner hints about the gender of her second baby

American celebrity and socialite Kylie Jenner is famous for her multi-million dollar...
21 mins ago
Watch Taimur tricked by Turkish ice cream vendor, see his cute reaction

Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor...
26 mins ago
Mehwish Hayat’s SIZZLING Bathroom Dance Video sets internet on FIRE

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. With millions...
30 mins ago
Dia Mirza gives a glimpse of her sun-kissed living room with a cozy couch

Dia Mirza has shared a photo of her living space, which features...
39 mins ago
Tom Holland shares a video of fans going wild over Andrew's entry

The appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the film was...
48 mins ago
Kanye West takes a dig at Pete Davidson in his new song

Kanye West, also known as Ye, the rapper, doesn't seem too pleased...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra reflects back to her 2014 film Mary Kom

While thinking about her 2014 film Mary Kom, Priyanka Chopra admitted that...
9 mins ago
NCOC directs for taking stringent measures to tackle Omicron cases

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in its meeting on Saturday,...
Apple Iphone 12 Price in Pakistan
9 mins ago
Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan Iphone 12 Price in Pakistan is...
Lata Mangeshkar
10 mins ago
Lata Mangeshkar to remain under observation in ICU, Doctor

Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary singer, is still being monitored in the intensive...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600