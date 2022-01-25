Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
25th Jan, 2022.

Shanaya Kapoor looks stunning with her messy hair

Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture

Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the star kid clearly enjoys the spotlight.

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, is quite active on social media, where she frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her friends and followers.

Shanaya shares everything on her Instagram page, from personal moments with friends and family to breathtaking photoshoots of herself, and her followers keep coming back for more.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shanaya Kapoor shared a new picture. The star-kid looked quite fresh and beautiful as she donned a simple beige top, which allowed her to flaunt her collarbones.

Sharing this picture, Shanaya wrote a rather relatable caption. It read, “yes I’m pretending to look at something for the selfie hehe (a slew of emoticons)”.

