Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:41 pm

Shehnaaz Gill shares Sidharth Shukla’s family’s statement, ‘Please reach to us’

The death of actor Sidharth Shukla came as a shock to his fans and family. On Tuesday evening, his family put out a statement requesting that anyone who wishes to use Sidharth Shukla’s name in any project contact them.

Shehnaaz Gill, a close friend of Sidharth’s and a previous Bigg Boss contestant, posted the post on Instagram. She decided not to accompany the message with a caption.

The statement read, “To all of Sidharth’s well wishers. We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he’s still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth’s name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us. We knew Sidharth’s choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn’t happy with, we are sure he wouldn’t want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let’s remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with…..”

