Shehnaaz Gill to pay a touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss

On the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale this weekend, Shehnaaz Gill will pay a touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla and their friendship, affectionately known as ‘SidNaaz’ by fans.

This will undoubtedly add to the emotional and special nature of the popular reality show’s finale for fans who liked the two during and after their time on Bigg Boss 13.

Colors TV posted a video to its official Instagram account, informing fans of the popular reality program that Shehnaaz Gill will be performing on the BB15 stage at its much-anticipated Grand Finale this weekend.

Sharing the video, Colors TV wrote in the caption, “Grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab Shehnaaz aayegi #SidNaaz ke rishtey ko dene ek heart-warming tribute. Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale this weekend, 29th & 30th January, Sat -Sun at 8:00 PM.”

