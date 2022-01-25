Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 08:54 pm

Shehnaaz Gill to pay a touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 08:54 pm
Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill will pay a tribute to late Sidharth Shukla

On the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale this weekend, Shehnaaz Gill will pay a touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla and their friendship, affectionately known as ‘SidNaaz’ by fans.

This will undoubtedly add to the emotional and special nature of the popular reality show’s finale for fans who liked the two during and after their time on Bigg Boss 13.

Colors TV posted a video to its official Instagram account, informing fans of the popular reality program that Shehnaaz Gill will be performing on the BB15 stage at its much-anticipated Grand Finale this weekend.

Sharing the video, Colors TV wrote in the caption, “Grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab Shehnaaz aayegi #SidNaaz ke rishtey ko dene ek heart-warming tribute. Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale this weekend, 29th & 30th January, Sat -Sun at 8:00 PM.”

Check out the video here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Read More

57 mins ago
What will be different in Ahmad Ali Butt’s 'Bacha Log Game Show'?

For the first time in Pakistani history, famous actor Ahmad Ali Butt...
1 hour ago
Shilpa Shetty cleared of obscenity charges over 2007 Richard Gere kiss

Shilpa Shetty, an Indian actress, has been legally cleared of obscenity charges...
1 hour ago
Sheheryar Munawar got a nose job?

A heart robbed Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar who marked his name in...
1 hour ago
Shanaya Kapoor looks stunning in her messy hair

Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the star...
1 hour ago
Frida Sofía, daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, is arrested in Miami

Alejandra Guzmán's daughter, Frida Sofa, has been detained by Miami police officers...
2 hours ago
Chris Martin fixes the camera for Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson's boyfriend Chris Martin recently wowed fans when he helped her...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Afghanistan vs Netherlands
29 seconds ago
Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad leads Afghanistan to a 3-0 victory over Netherlands

Najibullah Zadran and Qais Ahmad leads Afghanistan to a 3-0 victory over...
Ananya Pandey
10 mins ago
Ananya Pandey refuses to take Siddhant’s jacket, ‘Aaj full sleeves’

Ananya Pandey was at Taj Land's End with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,...
Russia, China stand against politicizing sports: Putin
12 mins ago
Russia, China stand against politicizing sports: Putin

MOSCOW, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- During a virtual meeting with Russian athletes,...
14 mins ago
Taylor Swift calls out Damon Albarn for saying she doesn’t write her own songs

Taylor Swift has severely criticized Damon Albarn, lead singer of Blur and later...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement