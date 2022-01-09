Shilpa Shetty flaunts her curves in this dazzling sequin saree

One of the most stylish and fit mommies of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty, never fails to impress her fans with her stylish attires.

From rocking the kaftan look to making our jaws hit the floor during red carpet events, Shilpa has given us a lot of iconic sartorial moments. Be it a lehenga, gym wear or saree the mommy of two can rock just any outfit with utter grace and style.

The actress took to her Instagram and left fans speechless with a dazzlingly stunning sequin saree look. The Hungama 2 star can be seen pulling off the look with elegance.

“Taking flight,” she captioned the post.

Shetty complimented her look with a pair of earrings and kept her make-up nude to complete this stunning look. Shilpa kept her tresses open and beautifully posed for the camera.

On the work front, the actress will reportedly be next seen starring in the romantic comedy Nikamma.

