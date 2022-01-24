Siddhant Chaturvedi gives jacket to freezing Ananya Pandey

On February 11, Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan will be available on Amazon Prime. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were sighted at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Monday to promote the film.

Shakun, Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya are seen posing for the camera in the photos. Ananya chose a maroon crop top with white designer leggings, while Deepika wore a body-hugging orange outfit. Siddhant was dressed in a black blazer coat with a white shirt underneath.

In another picture, Siddhant and Deepika were seen laughing while posing for the camera.

Siddhant can be seen offering his jacket to Ananya, who was freezing, in a video released by a paparazzo account. “Aww..so caring,” one user said of the video. “Wow, SRK moment,” exclaimed another.