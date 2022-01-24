Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:47 pm

Siddhant Chaturvedi gives jacket to freezing Ananya Pandey

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:47 pm
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi gave his jacket to Ananya Pandey

On February 11, Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan will be available on Amazon Prime. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were sighted at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Monday to promote the film.

Shakun, Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya are seen posing for the camera in the photos. Ananya chose a maroon crop top with white designer leggings, while Deepika wore a body-hugging orange outfit. Siddhant was dressed in a black blazer coat with a white shirt underneath.

Check out here!

Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone commence Gehraiyaan promotions. (Varinder Chawla)

In another picture, Siddhant and Deepika were seen laughing while posing for the camera.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone during the promotions of Gehraiyaan. (Varinder Chawla)

Siddhant can be seen offering his jacket to Ananya, who was freezing, in a video released by a paparazzo account. “Aww..so caring,” one user said of the video. “Wow, SRK moment,” exclaimed another.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Read More

17 mins ago
Mouni Roy confirms her wedding with Suraj Nambiar – Watch Video

Mouni Roy, is going to marry her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on...
27 mins ago
Fact Check: Are These Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's honeymoon pictures?

Everyone's hearts were racing when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally made...
27 mins ago
Iconic Aishwarya Rai in her teenage days!

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done it all, from winning Miss World in 1994...
32 mins ago
Kanye West & Julia Fox opt for denim look for Kenzo show at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West has made to headlines yet again when looked dapper to...
36 mins ago
Watch BTS members dances to Samantha’s Oo Antava in an edit

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen grooving to Indian...
41 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sharing quality time with their munchkin

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had shared the joyous news on Instagram on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
PSL 2020: PSL 7 Anthem “Agay Dekh” Featuring Atif Aslam and Aima Baig is OUT NOW

PSL 7 Anthem “Agay Dekh” Featuring Atif Aslam and Aima Baig is...
Deepika Padukone
8 mins ago
Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi dress up for the promotion of ‘Gehraiyaan.’

On Monday evening, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted...
Shaista Lodhi's dance video with husband goes viral, watch
10 mins ago
Shaista Lodhi’s dance video with husband goes viral, watch

Shaista Lodhi, a popular morning show host, actress, and doctor, has slowly...
Coin Master
13 mins ago
Coin Master Free Spins & Coins Link today on January 24, 2022

Coin Master is an addictive mobile game by design. It combines the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement