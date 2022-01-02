‘Singham’ star Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant with first child, confirms husband
Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal, popularly known for her role in the film Singham, is expecting her first child with hubby Gautam Kitchlu.
Gautam Kitchlu turned to Instagram to confirm his wife’s pregnancy as he posted a snap of Kajal Aggarwal. “Here’s looking at you 2022,” he captioned the post along with a pregnant woman emoji.
View this post on Instagram
The post has received multiple love reacts as fans showered the couple with congratulatory messages and sincere prayers.
A day earlier, the actress posted a picture with Gautam on New Year’s Eve. She had written, “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts.”
In the picture, she was seen flaunting her growing baby bump and left the fanbase in awe.
View this post on Instagram
After knowing eachother for a decade, firstly bestfriends and then dating for three years, the couple got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in 2020.
On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in director Koratala Siva’s Acharya featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.
Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal pens a sweet birthday note for her sister
Read More
Sadia Ghaffar officially introduces her daughter to the world
Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar, who got married to actor Hassan Hayat in...
What’s on our watch list this year!
The year 2021 has been a reposing time for the drama industry...
Pre-Fall 2022 Season in the world of High Fashion
Versace Featuring that 2000’s slinky silhouette, the fashion house opted for a...
Celebrities New Year Resolutions !!!
Another year, another life lesson. New Year's Day is a time for...
A peek into Hashim Ali’s world
One of the premier names that come to mind when one talks...