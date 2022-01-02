‘Singham’ star Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant with first child, confirms husband

Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal, popularly known for her role in the film Singham, is expecting her first child with hubby Gautam Kitchlu.

Gautam Kitchlu turned to Instagram to confirm his wife’s pregnancy as he posted a snap of Kajal Aggarwal. “Here’s looking at you 2022,” he captioned the post along with a pregnant woman emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug)

The post has received multiple love reacts as fans showered the couple with congratulatory messages and sincere prayers.

A day earlier, the actress posted a picture with Gautam on New Year’s Eve. She had written, “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts.”

In the picture, she was seen flaunting her growing baby bump and left the fanbase in awe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

After knowing eachother for a decade, firstly bestfriends and then dating for three years, the couple got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in 2020.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in director Koratala Siva’s Acharya featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal pens a sweet birthday note for her sister