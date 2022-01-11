Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 06:29 pm

Sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor both tested positive for Covid-19

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor both tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Janhvi posted a statement on her Instagram Stories notifying her fans and followers that she and her boyfriend contracted the coronavirus on January 3 and have now tested negative.

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!”

Janhvi shared a note on Instagram.

Janhvi had published a series of photos in a post last Sunday. She had a thermometer in one of them, and she snuggled with Khushi in another while they lay in bed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

