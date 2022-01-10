Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 06:47 pm

Soha Ali calls her mother ‘very scary’, says she fights with Saif

Soha Ali

Soha Ali calls her mother ‘very scary’

Soha Ali Khan has referred to her mother, famous actress Sharmila Tagore, as a “nag” who “loses her temper in Bangla.” Soha stated in a new interview that her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan, and Sharmila dispute and then phone her up.

Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi have two children, Soha Ali Khan, and Saif Ali Khan. The couple married in December 1968 and had their first daughter named Saba Ali Khan. Soha is the youngest child, while Saif is the oldest.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Soha said, “My mother is a slight nag…She’s very scary actually, it’s not sweet at all. Everyone who says Bangla is such a mishti (sweet) language and all it’s not at all. She would only lose her temper in Bangla and do hisaab kitaab (accounts) in Bangla. As a result, none of us speaks any Bengali. But she’ll just be like if there’s any fight that’s happening firstly my brother (Saif Ali Khan) and her have this wonderful relationship where every time they fight with each other they call me and I’m the one who has to intercede.”

Soha Ali Khan has a fun congratulatory wish for brother, &#39;The Quadfather&#39; Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on their second pregnancy

“She’ll then pick up the phone (makes noises pretending to speak on the phone) and hang up. I’m just like I didn’t do anything. It’s just that things that they can’t say to each other that they say very easily to me. I’m the diplomat, I’m the third child. I have the inherent charm that I rely on to get my way because otherwise, I would not have proper nutritious meals and education,” Soha added.

