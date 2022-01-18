Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 11:48 am

Sonakshi Sinha expresses concern over the impact of third lockdown

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood’s Dabangg actress, who often gets trolled for everything from her acting to fashion and weight, concerns about the disastrous effect a third lockdown would have on the film industry.

In a recent interview, the Akira star said, “Not only the film industry, everyone has been badly hit [by the pandemic] in terms of jobs, taking care of their family. The country as a whole cannot afford a lockdown. It is up to us also to be careful and responsible as a citizen to stop the spread as much as we can. I believe people are taking this seriously and they should for the sake of everyone else. Hopefully, we won’t have to move into a lockdown.”

Further adding, “I am rejuvenated to start this year. 2021 professionally was so good for me. I finished three projects. Now I am getting in shape for my next project, I hopefully start work on it by February.”

“This very exciting phase has come at such a perfect time, just when I was warming up and doing projects, experimenting with roles. After 10 years of working, you want to do something different,” she concluded.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha accentuates her curves in these stunning traditional attires

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from making her web debut with Reema Kagti’s Fallen, she will star in Double XL with Huma Qureshi, and also has the horror-comedy Kakuda in the pipeline.

