Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 06:54 pm

Sonam Kapoor shares a romantic moment with husband, ‘Obsessed with you’

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor kisses her husband

Sonam Kapoor posted a photo with her businessman-husband, Anand Ahuja, on Monday. Sonam was seen kissing Anand on the cheek in the photo.

Sharing the photo, Sonam wrote, “obsessed with you Anand Ahuja.” In the photo, Sonam held Anand closy as she kissed him on his cheek.

Sonam Kapoor shares picture with Anand Ahuja.

Sonam earlier shared a series of pictures with Anand from their New Year celebration. She captioned the photos, “Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

