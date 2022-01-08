Sridevi’s husband shares a cute throwback picture, reveals their common trait
Boney Kapoor isn’t as active on social media as some of the other celebrities. However, on Saturday, the filmmaker shared a flashback photo of himself and his late wife Sridevi having ice cream.
The photo, which Boney geo-tagged as being taken in Cannes, could be from one of the couple’s trips to the French Riviera. Sridevi is seen biting through her ice cream, with Boney handing her a bite as well.
“We both had a sweet tooth, she had control of how much to have and me no control,” Boney captioned the picture.
Sridevi died in February 2018 at the age of 54 from accidental drowning. She married filmmaker Boney in 1996. Janhvi Kapoor, an actress, and Khushi Kapoor, a model, are the couple’s two daughters.
