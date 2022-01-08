Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Jan, 2022. 06:15 pm

Sridevi’s husband shares a cute throwback picture, reveals their common trait

Sridevi

Boney Kapoor shared a throwback picture

Boney Kapoor isn’t as active on social media as some of the other celebrities. However, on Saturday, the filmmaker shared a flashback photo of himself and his late wife Sridevi having ice cream.

The photo, which Boney geo-tagged as being taken in Cannes, could be from one of the couple’s trips to the French Riviera. Sridevi is seen biting through her ice cream, with Boney handing her a bite as well.

“We both had a sweet tooth, she had control of how much to have and me no control,” Boney captioned the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Sridevi died in February 2018 at the age of 54 from accidental drowning. She married filmmaker Boney in 1996. Janhvi Kapoor, an actress, and Khushi Kapoor, a model, are the couple’s two daughters.

