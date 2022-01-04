Sunny Leone gets candid about surrogacy failures & difficulties

Actress Sunny Leone, widely known for her bold item numbers, revealed that how much difficulty she had to face as ‘surrogacy ‘wasn’t going as planned’.

In a recent interview, the Baby Doll star got candid about the process of surrogacy which took around a year-and-a-half, and how at one point, it was ‘really heartbreaking’ for her.

Sunny Leone said, “We were going through the process of surrogacy, which takes a long time. It took about a year-and-a-half from start to finish and during that time, before we decided ‘hey, why don’t we just adopt?’, surrogacy wasn’t going as planned. We had six eggs – four girls and two boys. In America, you know the gender and you can do genetic testing and all that kind of stuff. That’s in the US, not here. So we did IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and the girls didn’t turn into a baby, so that was really heartbreaking. You feel like a failure, you feel so low and so upset about it.”

She further said that after continuous disappointments, she and hubby Daniel later decided to register for adoption for which they visited the St Catherine’s orphanage in Mumbai.

“We went there and we were seeing all these babies and I was like, ‘Why can’t we just adopt a baby? What is the difference? She is still ours. We are not connected genetically but we will be connected through our heart.’ So, that process started. Because that other process was not working, this process is a ‘what if’ as well. It takes a little bit of time, a lot of paperwork, a lot of due diligence. Then we found out we were having twin boys and a little girl all in the same week. We call that God’s plan,” she said.

In 2017, the couple adopted Nisha, their first child from a village in Maharashtra. At the time of adoption, the little one was 21 months old.

Later in 2018, Sunny and Daniel became parents to twins Asher and Noah via surrogacy. Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber are 3-year-old.