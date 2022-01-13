Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 02:30 pm

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister doesn’t want his biopic until justice is served

Sushant Singh Rajput

Priyanka Singh, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, has pledged to see that her late brother receives justice ahead of his birth anniversary on January 21.

The Kai Po Che actor’s sister took to Instagram to clarify why she believes the deceased’s biopic should not be released just yet.

”I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput Secondly, who has the capability to enact Ssr’s handsome, innocent & dynamic persona on screen, I wonder!!! Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr’s outrageously Unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms.”

“”Lastly, my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can’t be Reality in near future #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #sushantmonth.,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka Singh (@psthegoner)

Sushant Singh Rajput, one of the talented actors, passed away due to suicide on June 14, 2020, aged 34. Millions of fans demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into his death, which shook the whole country.

