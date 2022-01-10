Sushant Singh’s Kedarnath wasn’t acknowledged until his death

Abhishek Kapoor, a filmmaker, has paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, claiming that his work in Kedarnath was not ‘acknowledged until’ his death.

Abhishek remarked in a new interview that Sushant’s film Sonchiriya and the actor received “a lot of love” following his death.

Abhishek Kapoor wrote and directed the love drama Kedarnath, which was released in 2018. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan played the key parts.

Sonchiriya (2019) stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana and was co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Abhishek said, “Sonchiriya and Sushant did get a lot of love after his passing away. Maybe the media didn’t acknowledge him for his work. Like in Kedarnath and how there is something in that film and there is love, truth in it.

But it was not acknowledged until he passed away, which suddenly jolted people out of their slumber and they all stood up to say that they love this guy. He was a special man, it’s a big loss that he is not around here.”

Reacting to Sushant being the first choice for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Abhishek said, “No no, I have heard this rumor as well. But this is a guy from Punjab. The casting of the film began after his passing away. I had not even finished the script, normally I don’t cast in a film until it is written.”