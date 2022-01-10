Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 10:13 pm

Sushant Singh’s Kedarnath wasn’t acknowledged until his death, Director

Sushant Singh

Sushant Singh’s Kedarnath wasn’t acknowledged until his death

Abhishek Kapoor, a filmmaker, has paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, claiming that his work in Kedarnath was not ‘acknowledged until’ his death.

Abhishek remarked in a new interview that Sushant’s film Sonchiriya and the actor received “a lot of love” following his death.

Abhishek Kapoor wrote and directed the love drama Kedarnath, which was released in 2018. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan played the key parts.

Sonchiriya (2019) stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana and was co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Abhishek said, “Sonchiriya and Sushant did get a lot of love after his passing away. Maybe the media didn’t acknowledge him for his work. Like in Kedarnath and how there is something in that film and there is love, truth in it.

But it was not acknowledged until he passed away, which suddenly jolted people out of their slumber and they all stood up to say that they love this guy. He was a special man, it’s a big loss that he is not around here.”

Reacting to Sushant being the first choice for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Abhishek said, “No no, I have heard this rumor as well. But this is a guy from Punjab. The casting of the film began after his passing away. I had not even finished the script, normally I don’t cast in a film until it is written.”

Read More

1 hour ago
Here is the list of Bollywood's worst dressed celebs of the week!

Monday has here, and it's time to take a look at the...
1 hour ago
Kartik Aryan, wishes to play Virat Kholi in a Biopic

Following the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and '83, cricket...
1 hour ago
Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan to make a comeback with superhero film

Today is the birthday of Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood....
2 hours ago
Syra Yousuf talks about refusing a Hollywood movie

Syra Yousuf is a model and actress from Pakistan. She is well-known for...
2 hours ago
Javed Akhtar under fire for his stance on Bulli Bai case

Javed Akhtar, a well-known Bollywood lyricist, and playwright have been under fire...
2 hours ago
Check out Rebel Wilson unbelievable transformation!

Rebel Wilson, an Australian actress who is still on her transformation path,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

19 mins ago
Samantha Lockwood reacts to rumors about dating Salman Khan: “Nobody Says Anything About Me & Hrithik Roshan…”

Salman Khan is once again in news for dating Samantha Lockwood. She...
Rebel Wilson drops sizzling pictures after transformation
34 mins ago
Rebel Wilson drops sizzling pictures after transformation

Australian actress Rebel Wilson, who has surprised everyone by losing weight and...
Hasnat Khan
37 mins ago
Who is Dr. Hasnat Khan, the True Love of Princess Diana’s Life

Who is Dr. Hasnat Khan Hasnat Khan, a cardiac surgeon, was Princess...
Jacqueline Fernandez
48 mins ago
Throwback Video: Jacqueline Fernandez gets trolled for her alleged relationship with conman

Since her name surfaced in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600