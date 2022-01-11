Sushmita Sen shares the importance of self-awareness

Sushmita Sen, the original Dilbar Dilbar girl, keeps in touch with her followers and chronicles her daily routine on Instagram.

The Aarya actress, Sushmita Sen is still active on social media and uses her meditative photographs, videos, and words to inspire others.

Her most recent social media picture exemplifies this. The actress from Main Hoon Na posted a lovely snapshot of herself near the ocean, along with some profound words about the importance of self-expression.

Sushmita was dressed in black attire in the photo. Her hair was pushed back, and she wore sunglasses to complete the appearance. The 46-year-old actor was spotted looking out over the water.

She wrote a thoughtful caption. It read as “I live by the water, I dance by the sea, of all the things I could be..I choose to be me #workinprogress #imagine #create #recreate #powerself I love you guys!!! Quickly make a wish…triple 1 & triple 2…yup, the date today!!!”