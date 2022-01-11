Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 09:53 pm

Sushmita Sen shares the importance of self-awareness

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen shares the importance of self-awareness

Sushmita Sen, the original Dilbar Dilbar girl, keeps in touch with her followers and chronicles her daily routine on Instagram.

The Aarya actress, Sushmita Sen is still active on social media and uses her meditative photographs, videos, and words to inspire others.

Her most recent social media picture exemplifies this. The actress from Main Hoon Na posted a lovely snapshot of herself near the ocean, along with some profound words about the importance of self-expression.

Sushmita was dressed in black attire in the photo. Her hair was pushed back, and she wore sunglasses to complete the appearance. The 46-year-old actor was spotted looking out over the water.

She wrote a thoughtful caption. It read as “I live by the water, I dance by the sea, of all the things I could be..I choose to be me #workinprogress #imagine #create #recreate #powerself I love you guys!!! Quickly make a wish…triple 1 & triple 2…yup, the date today!!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Read More

1 hour ago
'People said you dance well, I remind them I can act too', Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is relishing the praise for her portrayal in Chandigarh Kare...
1 hour ago
'If you wait too long, you won’t get married', Aiman Khan

Aiman Khan, a Pakistani television celebrity, believes that actresses should marry when...
2 hours ago
Imran Abbas responds to a fan about Ahad's absence in Saboor's wedding

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has a Q&A session on Instagram, asking his...
2 hours ago
Sources suggest Dua Lipa's concert film will bring her 'fortune'

Dua Lipa is rumored to be bringing a cameraman along on her...
2 hours ago
Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her daughter on her birthday

Vamika, the daughter of Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli,...
2 hours ago
Sussanne Khan Kissed by Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni After Testing Positive For Covid 19

Last night, Sussanne Khan tested positive for Covid-19. She took to social...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Saudi Arabia has at least 5,300 mineral locations: forum
5 mins ago
Saudi Arabia has at least 5,300 mineral locations: forum

RIYADH, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Future Minerals Forum held on Tuesday...
Waqar Zaka
8 mins ago
I am getting strange calls from unknown numbers, Says Waqar Zaka

Waqar Zaka is a Pakistani crypto entrepreneur, activist, and television broadcaster. he...
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
12 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is Launching in Pakistan Soon, Price and Specifications

Last week, Samsung released the long-awaited (and delayed) Fan Edition of the...
12 mins ago
Esha Deol celebrates 20 years in Bollywood

Actor Esha Deol celebrated 20 years in the Bollywood industry. She shared a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600