Sussanne Khan became the victim of Omicron variant

Sussanne Khan, the former wife of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, tested positive for the Omicron strain of coronavirus.

The fashion and interior designer announced the news to her Instagram followers on Tuesday morning.

Read more: Sussanne Khan sends sweet birthday greetings to ex-hubby Hrithik Roshan

She added in her post, “After avoiding Covid-19 for two years, the tenacious Omicron version has finally entered my immune system in the third year of 2022. Last night, I had a positive test. Please stay safe and take good care of yourself. This one is quite contagious. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022willnotwelcomeyou”

Moreover, Sussanne also shared a mirror selfie in which she is dressed stylishly for the gym. The photographs were taken in her home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Fans and other Bollywood actors wished her a swift recovery. The comment section of her post was flooded with good wishes and get-well messages. “Oh nooo, please get better quickly!” Tiger Shroff penned the piece. Sussanne’s rumored boyfriend Arslan Goni, Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Bipasha Basu all wished her well.

Read more: Hrithik Roshan leaves a cute comment on ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s post

Many Bollywood superstars, including Mrunal Thakur, John Abraham, Esha Gupta, Mithila Palkar, and Lata Mangeshkar, have tested positive for the new form of the viral virus.