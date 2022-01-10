Sussanne Khan has on Monday sent sweet birthday greetings to ex-hubby Hrithik Roshan despite being divorced for a long time now.

She took to her Instagram and posted a compilation video of Hrithik with their sons and wished him on his 48th birthday.

“Happy Happy birthday Rye. You are an amazing Dad. Ray n Ridz are so so lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan heaps praise for ex-wife Sussanne at her recent look

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan tied the knot in 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Following the divorce, the couple had released a joint statement that read, “We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own individual choices. We are parents of two wonderful kids and our responsibility remains to protect and take care of them. Nothing can change that.”

Later, Sussanne opened up about her divorce and said that their marriage may have ended but her relationship with Hrithik is sacred and that he is her support system.

“I have a support system in Hrithik. It’s not a marriage, but we are friends. That zone is so sacred to me, it doesn’t make me feel sad or lonely. My kids are go-getters. They organise thing,” she had said.