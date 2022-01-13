Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 01:54 pm

Taapsee Pannu gives shout out to the ‘brave and rare’ for spreading love

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, a Bollywood actress, has been delighting her fans with her unique film selections and is now one of the most bankable talents in the business.

On Thursday, the actress, who has always been outspoken about her beliefs, wrote a heartfelt letter to her followers. The Saand Ki Aankh star emphasised the necessity of demonstrating ‘compassion’ in the virtual verse and praised those who hang on to love and happiness in her message.

The 34-year-old actress began her statement on Twitter by discussing the prevalence of hate in the virtual world and said that being compassionate in the virtual world must be an act of the ‘Brave and Rare.’

“The hate on this virtual-verse is so deeply and easily prevalent in comparison to the love shown, which makes me wonder, being compassionate here must be an act of ‘the Brave n Rare’. So to everyone who has been strong enough here to hold on to love and happiness…. BIG HUG,” the tweet read.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu highlights difference between bikini body and athletic body

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu had a busy year on the professional front, starring in films like Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Tamil feature Annabelle Sethupathi, all of which were distributed on streaming services.

Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan are among the films she owns in 2022.

