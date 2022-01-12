Taapsee Pannu opts for a quirky style promotion of Looop Lapeta

Looop Lapeta is the Bollywood’s adaptation of Run Lola Run. Image: Instagram

In the most unconventional style of promoting her upcoming Netflix thriller Looop Lapeta, Taapsee Pannu asked her fans on Instagram to pick a date when they want the trailer to release.

Pannu, who is now considered as one of the bankable artists, is quite busy promoting her upcoming movie on social media.

The Haseen Dilruba actress dropped a question for her fans to select the date they want to watch the first look of the movie.

This has been the most quirky style of launching the trailer on social media that has left the fans in awe.

Taapsee is giving back-to-back hits on OTT platforms and has quite a huge fanbase in the entertainment world.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Chashme Baddoor alongside Varun Dhawan after bidding farewell to her modeling career.

The movie Looop Lapeta is all about a girl trying to save her fiancé and is the Bollywood retelling of Run Lola Run.