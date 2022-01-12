Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 11:25 am

Taapsee Pannu opts for a quirky style promotion of Looop Lapeta

Looop Lapeta is the Bollywood’s adaptation of Run Lola Run. Image: Instagram

In the most unconventional style of promoting her upcoming Netflix thriller Looop Lapeta, Taapsee Pannu asked her fans on Instagram to pick a date when they want the trailer to release.

Pannu, who is now considered as one of the bankable artists, is quite busy promoting her upcoming movie on social media.

Read more: Taapsee Pannu reveals she got her curly hair chemically straightened twice

The Haseen Dilruba actress dropped a question for her fans to select the date they want to watch the first look of the movie.

This has been the most quirky style of launching the trailer on social media that has left the fans in awe.

Taapsee is giving back-to-back hits on OTT platforms and has quite a huge fanbase in the entertainment world.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu

She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Chashme Baddoor alongside Varun Dhawan after bidding farewell to her modeling career.

Read more: Taapsee Pannu highlights difference between bikini body and athletic body

The movie Looop Lapeta is all about a girl trying to save her fiancé and is the Bollywood retelling of Run Lola Run.

Read More

10 hours ago
Hareem Shah calls out Farooq Sattar; Watch Video

Hareem Shah Pakistani social media personality who is quite active on TikTok. She...
10 hours ago
Hira Mani stuns in a traditional blue dress; See photos

Hira Mani, a lovely actress with a pleasant demeanor, enjoys capturing images...
10 hours ago
Ananya Panday talks about working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday, who has appeared in three Bollywood films, talked about working...
10 hours ago
Hadiqa Kiani looks absolutely elegant in a Festive Jora

The Janaan singer radiates sheer elegance in her recent pictures. The beautiful...
11 hours ago
Oscars will have a host again in 2022

The Oscars will have a host for the first time since 2018,...
11 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam express appreciation on 3 years of Uri

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam’s superhit film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, is...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

BOL NEWS BUSINESS
20 mins ago
BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 12, 2022

Karachi’s power consumers paying huge cost of KE-SSGC rift KARACHI: The electricity...
Cold wave persists in Karachi, mercury drops to 9.5°C
22 mins ago
Cold wave persists in Karachi, temperature drops to 9.5°C

KARACHI: The cold wave continues in Karachi as and the minimum temperature...
Covid AFP
27 mins ago
Pakistan reports more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan reported 2,074 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, marking...
28 mins ago
Mehwish Hayat sports a mustache to support Humayun Saeed

Actress Mehwish Hayat shared a hilarious picture in a mustache to support...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600