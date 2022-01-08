Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 07:30 pm

Take a look inside Gauri Khan’s luxurious apartment!

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan’s designed apartment

In a new video, Gauri Khan opens the doors of a staged apartment she designed in Mumbai’s Trump Tower. In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday evening, the interior designer gave a tour of the opulent home.

“Opulent designs and breathtaking views, one of my recent collaborations with @lodhagroup_india at Trump Towers Mumbai. The residence reflects luxury, exclusivity and grandeur,” Gauri captioned the video. Last year, Gauri shared snippets of the show residence in a post, announcing her collaboration.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

According to Gauri, the opulent property, which is decorated in gold and beige tones, is a mix of classic and contemporary features. The apartment has a beautiful view of the complex, which includes an artificial water body and lush foliage.

