The much-anticipated teaser of the Amazon Prime Video’s Gehraiyaan, starring superstar Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, has been released.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film turned out to be an urban and complex tale of friendship. Sharing the trailer of Gehraiyaan, Deepika wrote, “Life, Love and Choices…Get ready to experience it all!”.

On the other hand, Karan Johar captioned the trailer as, “All the shades of love, choices & consequences wrapped into an experience that awaits you”. To note, the over 2-minute trailer spoke about friendship, love and how the relationship gets complexed with lies. While it looks intriguing, the Gehraiyaan trailer certainly leaves you wanting for more. Meanwhile, Deepika’s chemistry with Siddhanth has certainly set the screens on fire. To note, the Shakun Batra directorial will mark Deepika’s first collaboration with Ananya and Siddhant and has been among the most anticipated releases of the year.

After the teaser has been dropped, the Indian fans, as well as admirers from around the globe, heaped praise for the entire team, especially Ananya Panday.

The 2-minute-34-second clip continues with some hot scenes between Deepika and Siddhant, leaving fans wanting more.

The film was scheduled to release in February 2021 but got delayed due to the novel coronavirus. However, it will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 11 February.