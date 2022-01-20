Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 04:40 pm

Teaser of much-awaited romantic drama ‘Gehraiyaan’ is out now!

Gehraiyaan teaser out

The much-anticipated teaser of the Amazon Prime Video’s Gehraiyaan, starring superstar Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, has been released.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film turned out to be an urban and complex tale of friendship. Sharing the trailer of Gehraiyaan, Deepika wrote, “Life, Love and Choices…Get ready to experience it all!”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

On the other hand, Karan Johar captioned the trailer as, “All the shades of love, choices & consequences wrapped into an experience that awaits you”. To note, the over 2-minute trailer spoke about friendship, love and how the relationship gets complexed with lies. While it looks intriguing, the Gehraiyaan trailer certainly leaves you wanting for more. Meanwhile, Deepika’s chemistry with Siddhanth has certainly set the screens on fire. To note, the Shakun Batra directorial will mark Deepika’s first collaboration with Ananya and Siddhant and has been among the most anticipated releases of the year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

After the teaser has been dropped, the Indian fans, as well as admirers from around the globe, heaped praise for the entire team, especially Ananya Panday.

The 2-minute-34-second clip continues with some hot scenes between Deepika and Siddhant, leaving fans wanting more.

The film was scheduled to release in February 2021 but got delayed due to the novel coronavirus. However, it will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 11 February.

Read More

41 mins ago
Jo Bichar Gaye is being praised for the chemistry between Sonia and Wahaj

Since its first episode aired, Haissam Hussain's current drama, Jo Bichar Gaye,...
48 mins ago
Hareem Farooq serves old-school, traditional vibes in latest snaps

Actress Hareem Farooq has left her fans stunned with the latest scintillating...
59 mins ago
Xulfi rejects all claims of stealing the tune from Nirmala Maghani with video evidence

With what the show claims to be video evidence, Coke Studio has...
1 hour ago
Alizey Fatima officially shuts divorce rumours with Feroze Khan

Talented actor Feroze Khan and his wife, who are parents to a...
1 hour ago
Indian actor Ali Fazal garners love from Muslim fans after his holy trip to Mecca & Medina

Indian actor Ali Fazal took a break for a holy trip to...
2 hours ago
The people of Pakistan found it's new Baluchi-dance blend in Kana Yaari

After a remarkable start with Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's Tu Jhoom,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL 7 opening ceremony
43 seconds ago
PSL 2022: Aima Baig, Atif Aslam to perform live at PSL 7 opening ceremony

KARACHI: If all goes well, Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform...
7 mins ago
Customers get a haircut in a hall as museums and concert halls protest against the Dutch government

In protest of the Dutch government's coronavirus restrictions, museums and concert halls...
Vicky Kaushal
9 mins ago
Vicky Kaushal listens Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s song as he gets stuck in traffic

Vicky Kaushal, the Bollywood hunk, is an enthusiastic social media user who...
satellite
9 mins ago
China satellite in close encounter with Russian debris: state media

BEIJING - A Chinese satellite had a near collision with one of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600