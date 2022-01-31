Tejasswi Prakash shares her winning moment from Bigg Boss 15

Tejasswi Prakash has won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, with Pratik Sehajpal coming in second and Karan Kundrra coming in third. The reality shows Bigg Boss’ most recent season has been one of the most intriguing.

The season’s theme was a jungle, and as a result, the contestants were seen in a much more aggressive posture. To make it to the end of Bigg Boss 15, the competitors had to go through a lot of ups and downs.

During the season, they also went through an emotional roller coaster. After a 115-day battle, the show has finally decided on a winner. The final two finalists were unquestionably the most deserving. Tejasswi Prakash praised her parents for their support after receiving the trophy.

Tejasswi Prakash rushed to Twitter to express her gratitude to God and everyone for the tremendous triumph. She wrote that this will be with her for the rest of her life.

Check out!