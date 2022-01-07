Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 01:54 pm

The song Highway is the favorite of AR Rehman

AR Rehman is one of the highly recognized and loved singers in India. But, only a few people are aware that Rahman’s, Rockstar, is one of his favorites. “The last I felt good about a soundtrack was [while working on] Rockstar,” the singer said in a recent interview.

There are numerous obstacles that filmmakers must overcome in order to persuade people to watch their films. We’ve become so engrossed in our technology that we’ve forgotten to reconnect with our inner selves. We all need to go back and make something wonderful now and again.

Read more: AR Rehman unhappy with remixes of his songs, calls them annoying

The actor, director, lyricists, and I all invested a lot of time, effort, and love into the songs for Rockstar. After that, the concept of content was born. Somewhere, the joy of making a film has faded; has devolved into content creation rather than artistic creation,” added Rehman.

The friendship with Imtiaz Ali started with Rockstar and carried forward with Highway. There is a fascinating narrative behind him being cast in the Alia Bhatt blockbuster. Which you may find this in the author Krishna Trilok’s biography on AR Rahman, which is recently published.

Read more: Adnan Siddiqui reveals his love for legendary A R Rehman

There is an excerpt in the book that indicates how Rahman himself intended to write music for Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Highway.’

