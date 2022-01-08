Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 07:36 pm

Throwback when a girl appears to be a lookalike of late actor Sridevi

Sridevi

Girl appears to be a lookalike of late actor Sridevi

Fans of late actress Sridevi have spotted her doppelganger Dipali Choudhary online. Dipali describes herself as a ‘Haryanvi actress,’ and she has over 33.4 thousand Instagram followers.

She had posted a slew of videos in which she lip-syncs to Sridevi’s lines and songs from a variety of her films. Fans have remarked on her likeness to the iconic actor and have complimented her in the Instagram comments area.

In one of the videos, Dipali recreated one of Sridevi’s famous scenes from Laadla (1994). She also lip-synced to lines from Sadma (1983), Nagina (1986), Judaai (1997), among many other films.

Dipali also danced to several of Sridevi’s songs including Tere Mere Hothon Pe from Chandni (1989).

Sridevi was featured in many hit movies including Chandni, Lamhe, Mr. India, Chaalbaaz, Karma, Nazrana, Waqt Ki Awaz, Khuda Gawah, Gumrah, English Vinglish. Her last film was Mom (2017), for which she was honored with the Best Actress National Award posthumously.

Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24, 2018, where she had traveled for attending a family wedding.

