Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 06:43 pm

Throwback when Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel ride a roller coaster

Hrithik Roshan

Major throwback when Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel ride a roller coaster

Kaho Na Pyaar Hain, starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, was a movie office smash. The principal actor became an overnight sensation as a result of the film.

The love drama provided the industry with a jewel that catapulted cinema to new heights. The film was released on January 14, 2000, and it has now been 22 years. Ameesha Patel resorted to social media to share an unseen photo from the shoot days with her fans.

Ameesha wrote, “How time flies .. shooting for #GADAR2 currently n came across this picture of @iHrithik n me from our shoot in New Zealand n KAHO NA PYAAR HAIN completes 22 years today.”

They are seen in the photo riding a roller coaster and enjoying the ride. In the film, Hrithik played a dual role. Sonia and Rohit, who love one other, are the central characters of the plot.

