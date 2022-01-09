Throwback when Pooja Hegde looked breathtaking in a vibrant lehenga

Pooja Hegde keeps up with the times and has upgraded her fashion game yet again. The stunning beauty isn’t afraid to try new things and wear bright colors.

Pooja Hegde shared a few images of herself wearing a vibrant lehenga that is ideal for an outside day wedding.

Pooja wore her hair straight open, smokey eyes, and glossy lips to complete this stunning combination. She completed her ensemble with a choker neckpiece and a slew of chunky jewelry. With comfort and confidence, the Radhe Shyam actress has worn this modern-day lehenga.