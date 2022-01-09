Throwback when Ranveer Singh was trolled for his double ponytail
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his maverick fashion sense, has left the internet abuzz once again and invited the meme parade as he made quite a statement with a double ponytail look.
The paparazzi made sure to click Ranveer as he stepped out for the airport and the pictures have made him trend for his fabulously OTT airport look.
The Ramleela star, who posed for the paps before entering the airport, was in a blue suit without a shirt and donned shiny black leather shoes. He teamed it up with a mask, a cool pair of chunky glasses.
However, his dua pony-tail hair look caught the public’s attention and invited netizens to start a meme fest on social media.
Influencer Influenced pic.twitter.com/koyYJrzFgJ
— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) September 8, 2021
#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/tFlQAxHVT9
— Chanchal (@Komaljokyani) September 8, 2021
Reminds me of childhood when my Mummy used to do that to my hairs😄😄#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/a2v1Ef9WhK
— Annu 🙆♀️🦋💞💫 (@AnnuBansal12) September 8, 2021
Wifi #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/e9Xf9k45by
— ANMOL KAUR (@anmol_banga) September 8, 2021
The quirky fashionista had once opened up about the inspiration behind his fashion sense. He had said, “I’ve always been attracted to edgy avant-garde style. Growing up, in school and college, I was always open to experimenting – matching outfits with my haircuts.”
