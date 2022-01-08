Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 06:57 pm

Tiger Shroff flaunts his moves to BTS hit song ‘Butter’

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff dances on BTS song Butter

Tiger Shroff, a Bollywood superstar, renewed his love for South Korean wonder BTS on Friday with a new dance set to their smash song Butter.

Tiger Shroff, a known dancer, shared a video of himself performing great dance steps to Butter on Instagram, calling the hot summer tune one of his “favourite jams.”

“Jamming with my guru @paresshss on one of my fav jams! #Butter,” said Tiger, giving a special shoutout to his dancing partner Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

The video includes Paressh and the Heropanti star showing off their incredible locking and popping talents, and it’s no surprise that Shroff’s friends and fans, as well as the BTS ARMY, loved it.

Shroff’s rumored girlfriend Disha Patani lauded his dance moves, writing, “Soo good,” while singer Shaan left a smooth comment that said, “Frikkin Amazing! #SmoothLikeButter.”

