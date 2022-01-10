Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 07:02 pm

Tiger Shroff shares ‘felt cute might delete later’ shirtless photos!

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff shares ‘felt cute might delete later’ shirtless photos

Tiger Shroff, who recently returned from the Maldives with Disha Patani for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, posted shirtless images on his Instagram account on Monday and hinted about deleting them later.

The cute photos of Tiger in a hat have evoked a reaction from everyone including Suhana Khan. Sharing the photo, Tiger wrote, “Borrowed the hat felt cute might delete later.”

Tiger shared a couple of shirtless selfies in his yellow shorts from his Maldives trip to his Instagram account. Tiger is also seen wearing a pair of nice sunglasses and a cute beachy cap in addition to his swimwear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Many celebrities reacted positively to the shot, including Suhana, who appeared to be enamoured with his style. She, along with Chunky Panday, Punit Malhotra, and others, ‘liked’ the pictures.

