Tv actor Nakkul Mehta’s 11 month old son got tested positive for covid-19

The scariest thing about coronavirus is that it can go undetected for days. When you finally find out about it, it’s either too late or you have transferred the variant to someone else. Despite the rumor that it doesn’t affect babies, you never know which infant can be a victim or if not that they can be carriers too.

Jankee Parekh, the wife of TV star Nakuul Mehta, went on Instagram to share the hurtful news about her son Sufi.

Sufi suffered symptoms like a 104 fever that wouldn’t go away despite medication. Approximately two weeks ago according to Parekh. At the same time that the couple tested positive for Covid-19.

“When his fever reached 104.2, we hurried him to the hospital in the middle of the night. The days that followed in the Covid ICU with my newborn boy were extremely difficult. All of this was experienced by my fighter. From being brought to the hospital in an ambulance to being poked three times. Undergoing a slew of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics, and injections to lower his body temperature. I often marvel how this tiny human gained the strength to confront everything.”

She said that taking care of him was difficult because she was exhausted on Covid-19.

“After three days, his fever eventually broke. It was exhausting to be responsible for Sufi 24/7 at the hospital.”

She then cautioned parents to be cautious because of the potential consequences of Covid-19.