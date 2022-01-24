Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 03:05 pm

Varun Dhawan celebrates 1st wedding anniversary, shares unseen pictures

Last Year, Bollywood cuties Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the wedding knot and today the couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Natasha and Varun have truly proved to be a couple who can live through all the ups and downs together and, to mark their day today, the Student of The Year actor has shared some unseen pictures from their wedding ceremony.

 

Read more: Varun Dhawan pens heartfelt note on demise of beloved driver

A year has passed but the fans are still in love with the adorable look of the Dhawans from their wedding and here are some more snippets as a treat for the fans.

Dhawan and Natasha’s love story is no less than a fairy tale as the duo was together since childhood as buddies but never thought of becoming life partners.

Natasha is a well-known designer in India and her friendship with Varun started in school.

 

She was very close to the actor’s family also and had attended a lot of their family functions but they never felt anything for each other.

The Kalank actor has admitted that initially, Natasha rejected his proposal and he had to ask her hand again and again.

Read more: Varun Dhawan Made His First Instagram Reel With Wife Natasha.

The couple’s wedding was a low-key event amid pandemic but their first year of marriage has seen so many cute moments.

Have a look:

 

