Web Desk

24th Jan, 2022. 01:17 pm

Varun Dhawan celebrates first blissful wedding anniversary with Natasha

Varun Dhawan anniversary

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan delighted fans with unseen pictures from his big day as he is celebrating his first wedding anniversary with wifey Natasha Dalal, with whom he got married last year.

Taking to Instagram, the Badlapur actor posted a  series of pictures, showing him holding hands with his darling wife, exchanging garlands and wishing each other with a namaste during the wedding ceremony.

“To infinity and beyond – buzz lightyear,” he wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

In another post, Varun also shared photos from haldi ceremony. The pictures show him having a great time with his friends as they play with water.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Fellow celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar, Huma Qureshi and others dropped heart icons in the comments section to wish them a lifetime of happiness.

Varun has been tight-lipped about his connection with his childhood sweetheart Natasha throughout the years. And it was on a show when the Student Of The Year star made his romance public.

“I’m dating her, and we’re in a relationship. I intend to marry shortly, ” Varun said.

Varun and Natasha’s wedding was a highly guarded affair as the two tied the knot in Alibaug in the presence of limited family members and friends.

On the work front, he has completed shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. He was last seen in a cameo appearance in Antim: The Final Truth.

